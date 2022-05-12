McDONOUGH — The Henry County school board has approved the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
This year’s projected general fund budget is $445.4 million, an increase of nearly $36 million over last year’s $409.4 million budget.
The increase is due in large part to the growth of the county’s tax digest, accounting for an additional $32.5 million in funds for fiscal year 2023.
The district is also expected to receive approximately $3.4 million more in state funding as compared to fiscal year 2022.
Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay explained the district had not figured in the additional state funding in the tentative budget.
The extra monies, she said, will be used to fund 19 more school-based positions, which includes support staff, program growth, substitute allotments and school-based monitors at middle and high schools. Pay boosts will also be given to maintenance and mechanic staff members.
These positions are in addition to the 146 as listed in the tentative budget, which includes STEM, Fine Arts and ESOL teachers; campus monitors, facilities, transportation and information technology staff; and business enterprise, legal and foundation staff. Each school will also receive $600 to support STEM and Fine Arts programing.
The fiscal year 2023 budget also provides for a 1% salary increase for all employees and honors salary steps for eligible employees.
According to Clay, nearly $20 million has been budgeted, giving 90% of the district’s employees a pay increase.
“Our employees deserve every dollar they earn, and we hope they see that our push to increase their salaries as much as we can is a direct reflection of how much we value their service to the students and families of our school district,” said Vice Chair Annette Edwards.
Several board members asked Clay if the increases in pay and the number of employees is sustainable.
Clay said with confidence, based on the long-range forecast models, the district will continue to support all fiscal year 2023 investments.
“When we began to lay out this year’s budget, we were thankful for a more stable and improved fiscal picture than what we have faced in previous years,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “The strong local economy allowed us to advance many of our key initiatives for students while also ensuring our talented and dedicated workforce was compensated at a highly competitive level.”
