McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools spent October recognizing the district’s brand new and experienced leaders during National Principals Month.

Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said, “We believe that effective schools begin with effective leaders – and we have added several new principals who have the necessary skill, mindset, and beliefs around what young people are capable of.” “These competencies”, she added, “are prerequisites to being selected as a leader of one of our schools.”

