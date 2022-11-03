McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools spent October recognizing the district’s brand new and experienced leaders during National Principals Month.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said, “We believe that effective schools begin with effective leaders – and we have added several new principals who have the necessary skill, mindset, and beliefs around what young people are capable of.” “These competencies”, she added, “are prerequisites to being selected as a leader of one of our schools.”
Although several new principals have been added this year, the district’s legacy principals are also worthy of recognition. These are the leaders who were called upon to adjust to the uncertainties of COVID – bringing into play new aspects of their leadership, which was required during uncertain times.
“All of our principals are to be commended for what they accomplished during the pandemic. It is truly remarkable that they were able to meet the needs of their students and their communities with such dignity and resilience,” Davis said. “Fortunately, as the district begins to emerge from the pandemic, we now have an even stronger collection of leaders who understand the range of responsibility that comes with being a leader in Henry County, and we are stronger with our schools in their hands.”
Mary Ann Suddeth, HCS Chief of Leadership, said she’s excited about the system’s new principals, adding they come with fresh eyes, new perspectives and a willingness to learn.
“Just in the first few months of this year, they have each proved to be ready for the challenge that comes with being a leader and that is an encouraging sign,” she said.
The district’s newest principals are:
• McDonough High School Principal Monica Blasingame
• Luella High School Principal Brandi Hardnett
• McDonough Middle School Principal Dr. Kimberly Kessinger
• Rock Spring Elementary Principal Julie Mosley
• Locust Grove Elementary School Principal Sparkle Smith
• Locust Grove Middle School Principal Melissa Thomas
• Hampton High School Principal Quinton Ward
• Woodland Elementary School Principal Makisha Williams
Veteran principals
Dutchtown Cluster
Dr. Sherri Green -Dutchtown Elementary School
Arthur Blevins - Pates Creek Elementary School
Dr. Shaakira Akbar - Red Oak Elementary School
Gabe Wiley - Dutchtown Middle School
Nicole Shaw - Dutchtown High School
Eagles Landing Cluster
Dr. Toni Obenauf - Flippen Elementary
Tyrome Grant - Oakland Elementary School
Dr. Malik Douglas - Eagle’s Landing Middle School
Dr. Kesha Jones -Eagle’s Landing High School
Hampton Cluster
Dr. Johane St. Aime - Hampton Elementary School
Andy Pike - Mt. Carmel Elementary School
Sonya Ayannuga - Rocky Creek Elementary School
Dr. James Thornton – Hampton Middle School
Quinton Ward - Hampton High School
Locust Grove Cluster
Sparkle Smith - Locust Grove Elementary
Anne Wilson - Unity Grove Elementary
Melissa Thomas – Locust Grove Middle School
Tony Townsend – Locust Grove High
Luella Cluster
Dr. Jessalyn Askew - Bethlehem Elementary School
Dr. Carla Montgomery - Luella Elementary School
Mary Carol Stanley - Luella Middle School
Brandi Hardnett -Luella High School
McDonough Cluster
Dr. Jocelyn Lakani-Jones -Tussahaw Elementary School
Tamika Knighton – Walnut Creek Elementary School
Jodye Rowe-Callaway – Wesley Lakes Elementary School
Dr. Kimberly Kessinger – McDonough Middle School
Monica Blasingame – McDonough High School
Ola Cluster
Dr. Micki Foster -New Hope Elementary School
Amanda Cavin – Ola Elementary School
Julie Mosley – Rock Spring Elementary School
Christine Anderson- Ola Middle School
Nicholas Ellis – Ola High School
Stockbridge Cluster
Lois Barney – Austin Road Elementary School
Elyse Durden – Cotton Indian Elementary School
Dr. Vaneisa Benjamin – Fairview Elementary School
Dr. Carolyn Flemister-Oliver - Smith-Barnes Elementary School
Jermaine Ausmore - Stockbridge Elementary School
Libra Brittian – Austin Road Middle School
Yvette Christian – Stockbridge Middle School
Eric Watson – Stockbridge High School
Union Grove Cluster
Jennifer Laughridge – East Lake Elementary
Dana Flowers – Hickory Flat Elementary
Dr. Kristen McRae – Timber Ridge Elementary
Sean Thompson – Union Grove Middle School
Dr. Ryan Meeks – Union Grove High School
Woodland Cluster
Tracie Copper - Pleasant Grove Elementary
Makisha Williams – Woodland Elementary School
Michelle Wilkerson – Woodland Middle School
Purvis Jackson – Woodland High School
Special Programs
Dr. Douglas Blackwell – Academy of Advanced Studies
Steve Thompson – Impact Academy
Lila Brown – Excel Academy
