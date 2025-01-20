Henry County Schools Closed Tuesday

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For tonight, very cold wind chills as low as 2 above
expected for the higher elevations of north Georgia, as low as 10
above along the I-20 corridor, and as low as 15 above elsewhere.
For Tuesday night, very cold wind chills 2-10 above expected north
of I-20 and between 10-15 above south of I-20.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Cold Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the second Cold Weather Advisory,
from 10 PM Tuesday to 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with
prolonged exposure. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with
prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to one or two
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Locally higher amounts remain possible. Impacts are
expected even with low accumulations. Impacts on roads are
expected shortly after precipitation begins.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service and Henry County EMA regarding the likelihood for significant winter weather and hazardous afternoon road conditions, Henry County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
With the exception of essential operational employees who will be contacted by their supervisor, no employees should report to work, and all school-related activities are canceled on Tuesday.
