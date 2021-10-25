McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools Class of 2021 graduation rate has dropped 1.2% as compared to last year.
From a class size of 3,681, a total of 3,224 or 87.6% of students earned their high school diploma in 2021.
The 2020 class size of 3,662 saw 3,207, or 88.8%, graduate.
Despite the drop, Henry County remains above the state’s rate of 83.7% in 2021. The 2020 state rate was 83.8%.
“Given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see Georgia’s graduation rate holding steady,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “Combined with the class of 2021’s increases in ACT and SAT scores, this is an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools. Teachers and students have continued to succeed in the face of challenging circumstances. Of course, there is still work to do – we will continue our efforts to ensure every student sees the relevance of their high-school education and receives a diploma that directly prepares them for their future.”
The state calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate by the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
