Henry County Schools holds ribbon-cutting for Dutchtown High School addition

A ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday afternoon for a 26,493-square-foot addition to Dutchtown High School.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

Henry County Schools hosted a ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon for a 26,493-square-foot addition to Dutchtown High School that will open to students for the 2023-24 school year.

The recently-completed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) VI project adds 14 regular classrooms, two science classrooms, science prep and storage rooms, two teacher work rooms, two administrative offices, boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, and four bookrooms to school.

