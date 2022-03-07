McDONOUGH — The Henry County school district is holding a job fair on March 12.
The event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The fair will be at Dutchtown Middle School for elementary school candidates. Middle and high school candidates should go to Dutchtown High School.
Prior to the fair, candidates must pre-register, complete the application and have references on file. Applications can be found at https://www.applitrack.com/henry/onlineapp/.
The school system has a number of vacancies including administration, exceptional student education and family and student support service.
For more information, visit henry.k12.ga.us.
