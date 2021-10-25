McDONOUGH – Erin Bundrige, school counselor at Woodland Middle School, has been named the Henry County Schools Counselor of the Year.
“Ms. Bundrige is a phenomenal school counselor,” said Dr. Chon Hester, coordinator of School Counseling. “She represents her school and our district in so many ways through her leadership positions and presentations at national and local conferences. She truly has the academic, social-emotional health, and college and career-readiness success in mind for all of her students.”
Bundrige began her Henry County Schools career as an elementary school counselor in 2015. Now in her seventh year in the district, she currently serves students in the sixth and seventh grades at Woodland Middle School. Overall, she has been in education for 17 years.
“It has been a blessing to work here,” said Bundrige. “This is definitely an honor, and I am very excited to receive this recognition.”
Former principal Dr. Joycelyn Jackson knows the impact that Bundrige makes on the school stretches beyond just supporting students. The entire community benefits from her leadership in the counselor’s role.
“Our kids love her, our staff is wowed by her, and she has a counselor’s heart that touches the lives of our students,” Jackson said. “Her connectivity to the school community is one of her biggest impacts, and it further ensures that our students have the things they need by way of support from outside of the school, too. She is simply amazing and is most deserving of this honor.”
It’s important to Bundrige that students know they have support from the counseling team at the school each day. She said she makes it her mission to reach out and establish these critical connections to foster better dialogue and the ability to help any time a student needs it.
“We want students to know who we are, why we’re here, and how to utilize our support, as well as our open-door policy for any time they need to come talk with us about any issue they may have,” she said.
