McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has expanded its dual enrollment program to included classes from Harvard and Stanford universities.
Students from McDonough and Stockbridge high schools took part in the district’s pilot program during the 2020-21 school year.
According to JD Hardin, HCS spokesman, the school system intends to offer the program to more than 100 students in seven high schools. Starting in the spring, the students will have access to dual enrollment courses from the Ivy League colleges as part of their regularly scheduled day.
“Our core business of student learning means were are fully committed as a district to the academic success of every one of our students,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “Our students are getting these unique experiences and exposure to top-tier colleges and courses without any financial obligation or having to leave their home school or community.”
Chief Learning and Performance Officer Melissa Morse said she would love to see every high school student graduate with the college experience.
“The students taking advantage of this opportunity with Harvard and Stanford, we know that level of rigor will better prepare them when they become full-time college students,” Morse said. “Having the opportunity to experience this level of rigor and academic exposure will well prepare them for future opportunities, and we are glad we can provide it for them right here in Henry County Schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.