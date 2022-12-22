McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years.
The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
Davis became the district’s 15th superintendent in November 2017.
School board members praised Davis’ work.
“It goes without saying that Dr. Davis does a remarkable job in leading this organization,” said board member Sophe Pope. “We are so proud that you’ve chose Henry County as home.”
Pope added that under Davis’ leadership students have had “opportunities never before seen in Henry County Schools.”
Board member Annette Edwards has been on the board for eight years. She said in that time she’s seen the district thrive while moving forward, stating she’s seen a “phenomenal difference” while noting that “we’ve come a long way, but we are not done yet. We’re still moving forward.”
“Dr. Davis has done a wonderful job. The test and graduation rates have increased, we’ve built partnerships across the state and nation,” Edwards said. “She has gone above and beyond the call of duty. I’m proud of the work she has done with this board.”
McDaniel, too, lauded Davis’ work, stating the county has “one of the best superintendents in the state of Georgia,” adding that she is a “godsend” to the Henry County school district.
However, he said the culture and climate of the district need to change.
“It’s hard to look at personnel who feel their voice is not heard, feel as if they talk to a BOE member they will be told not to do so, hard to look at some workers in the eye barely making ends meet,” McDaniel said. “There’s much more that needs to be done.”
He said that staff members feel they’re being “suppressed and their voice does not matter.
“I support the superintendent’s decisions, but ask that we take a deep down look as to what’s going on with our district.”
Board Chair Holly Cobb said she could talk a whole day about the amazing things she’s seen Dr. Davis do.
“She truly cares about what she does and has committed 1,000% every day,” Cobb said, adding what Davis has done has made the district a much better place.
“We are continuing to grow and thrive,” she said. “I could not be more proud to work alongside you in this district.”
Contract terms
The new contract will expire in December 2025. The superintendent’s annual base salary is set at $334,750 or $27,895.83 monthly. Rather than providing a vehicle, the district will pay Davis $500 a month and mileage costs. The board will also cover the cost of continuing education and up to $15,000 for travel annually.
In exchange, Davis will continue to act as the district’s chief administrative officer and secretary to the board. Duties include:
• Charge of day-to-day administration of the district
• Implement all policies of the board, State Board Education, Department of Education and all federal laws
• Assume responsibility for the overall financial planning of the board and district for the preparation of the annual budget
• Recommend education and administrative employees for employment
• Supervise, direct and control education and administrative employees
• Act as a liaison between BOE and the state superintendent, GaDOE and the community.
• Stay abreast of educational trends and developments