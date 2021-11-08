McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools announced last week that 92%, or 4,800, of the district’s employees are vaccinated.
In August, the school system announced employees who were fully vaccinated by the end of September would receive a $1,000 one-time pay incentive.
“The percentage of vaccinated employees took a sharp turn upward and has resulted in 9 out of every 10 employees having the greatest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus,” HCS officials said. “The district’s investment in a vaccination incentive is an investment in employee health, workforce stability, and steadiness in the educational experience of students and families.”
To provide the one-time pay supplement for employees receiving the vaccine, HCS officials are using the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that were allocated to school districts for the purpose of providing in-person learning options for students.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who are fully vaccinated lessen their personal risk of getting COVID-19 or experiencing serious symptoms or hospitalization if they contract COVID-19. Additionally, employees who are fully vaccinated generally are exempt from quarantine protocols if deemed a close contact due to exposure to a new positive case of COVID-19.
“We know that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to stay healthy and prevent serious reactions to the virus. It also allows a person to reduce their time away from work, which may otherwise have occurred as a result of quarantining requirements or any symptoms they may experience as a result of a breakthrough case,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “From a district standpoint, it is extremely important that as we continue to provide a world-class education during a pandemic, we have a healthy workforce and provide an uninterrupted learning experience for our students. We are thankful that so many of our employees made the personal choice to protect their health by getting vaccinated. Their actions, by extension, are a part of the greater effort to Keep Henry Healthy.”
