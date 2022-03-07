McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be On the Lookout for two teens involved in a fight at McDonough High School Feb. 28.
Deondre’ Jones, 19, and Je’Merick Cleveland, 17, are accused of participating in an altercation that resulted in injuries to a 15-year-old student. A school staff member was also pushed during the fight.
The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.
“We want our schools to be safe, and the fact that this student showed up for what should’ve been a normal school day and left with injuries, allegedly at the hands of these two individuals, is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “You’re on the run now, but we will find you. We will not tolerate any type of violent behavior, especially in our schools.”
Cleveland is a Black male standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is being charged with battery and disrupting public schools.
Jones is a Black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights. He is facing multiple charges including battery and simple battery against a public school employee.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cleveland and Jones is asked to call the HCSO at 770-288-7100.
