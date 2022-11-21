...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northeast at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger
conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Four Henry County Sheriff's Office inmates recently earned their GED through an education program at the HCSO.
McDONOUGH — Four participants of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s GED Program have earned their diplomas.
The HCSO partnered with the Southern Crescent Technical College in July 2021 to offer inmates an opportunity to complete their high school education and in turn helping to reduce recidivism.
When implemented last summer, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett called the program a game changer, noting that it will allow inmates the opportunity to obtain a job and provide for themselves and their families upon release.
HCSO officials said this is the first time in history the office has offered a program of this magnitude.
“Reducing recidivism is an important part of what we’re trying to do, and education is a big piece of accomplishing that,” Scandrett said following the graduation. “We hope that providing these types of opportunities to the men and women incarcerated within our system will help set them up for success upon release. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”
Attending the ceremony earlier this month was Alvin Graves a previous graduate of the program.
“The resources and options they offer help us better ourselves; and in return, we can take those tools and share them with the younger generation,” Graves said, adding the program also aided him in his sobriety.
Current graduate W.C. Dillard said he plans to further his education at SCTC starting in January.