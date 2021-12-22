McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Shop with a Deputy program Dec. 18.
More than 70 children took part in the celebration in the newly opened Heroes’ Cafe at the Sheriff’s Office.
Kids taking part had the chance to share lunch with deputies, visit with Santa and Christmas shop for their parents.
The kids will also find extra gifts for them under the tree Christmas morning courtesy of sheriff’s deputies.
“We, the fortunate ones, have to take care of the less fortunate ones. I haven’t received a gift since 1992,” said Shaquille O’Neal, HCSO director of communications. “When you show me a video of Santa receiving a gift, I’ll take one. It’s more joy seeing a kid, 9-10-year-olds, who thought they weren’t getting anything for Christmas, to see the joy on their faces means everything.”
O’Neal was also a sponsor of the event.
“It’s always a good time when you’re helping to give back to anybody in need. This doesn’t have anything to do with a uniform,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “This is from the heart. And thankfully, we have other members on our team with the same type of heart. It’s the law of reciprocity. You give and it will be given back to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.