McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced this week they have graduated their first-ever class from the Welding Fundamentals Program.
Graduates of the 100-hour class will become certified in Shielded Metal Arc Welding following passage of two welding certifications. Students learned safety, tool use, fundamentals of welding, plasma cutting, arc gouging and basic and advanced shielded metal arc welding.
The Sheriff’s Office announced in February its new partnership with Southern Crescent Technical College and WorkSource Atlanta Regional to give inmates a workable skill following their release.
Welding is one of the occupations included on the Governor’s High Demand Career Initiative Occupations List as skilled welders are difficult to find.
Sheriff Reginald Scandrett called the graduation a major milestone for current and future participants.
“One of our main initiatives is to reduce recidivism and the 100 Hour Welding Fundamentals Program aligns directly with our mission to equip inmates with resources and or a trade to assist them in becoming self sufficient,” Scandrett said.
