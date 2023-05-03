Henry County Sheriff's Office to hold church security seminar

Houses of worship have unfortunately become a target for active threats in recent years, including shootings, bombings and other forms of violence.
This has led many religious institutions to take steps to increase their security measures.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia. * Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening. * Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&
Houses of worship have unfortunately become a target for active threats in recent years, including shootings, bombings and other forms of violence.
This has led many religious institutions to take steps to increase their security measures.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, is hosting a series of Active Threat and Security Response Seminars.
The seminars are designed to help you understand what to do in case of any active threat.
The next session will be on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 397 Racetrack Road, McDonough.
“While it is unfortunate that houses of worship have become a target for violence, many religious institutions are taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their congregants and the wider community,” a statement from the HCSO read.
You can can register online at www.hcsofoundation.org.
The Met Gala never fails to disappoint when it comes to astonishing moments. And this year was no different! Click for more.Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cinco de Mayo is Friday. How are you planning to celebrate?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.