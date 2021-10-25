VALDOSTA — Athletes from across Henry County competed in the Special Olympics State Fall Games in Valdosta earlier this month. The athletes won 23 medals in bocce, softball and athletics.
The State Fall Games is the second state-level competition in which Henry County Special Olympic athletes have competed this year. The athletes train year-round with therapeutic recreation specialists, coaches and volunteers at the Locust Grove Recreation Center, Red Hawk Park and Richard Craig Park.
“Special Olympics helps our athletes' mental, physical, emotional and social abilities,” said Therapeutic Recreation coordinator Terry Nash. “The events challenge our athletes and give them goals to achieve. They meet friends and form lasting relationships. They travel the road of empowerment and success.”
Therapeutic Recreation, a Henry County Parks and Recreation program, uses adaptive sports and competition to provide opportunities for community members with physical and/or intellectual disabilities to connect with and learn from one another.
“Without Special Olympics, I would be doing stuff I shouldn’t,” said Marnie Hornsby, a bocce silver medalist at the State Fall Games. “My mind wanders. Special Olympics keeps me focused. I get to travel, stay active, compete, meet new people and be involved with my friends in Henry County.”
Medal winners like Hornsby have a chance to be selected to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. Several athletes and coaches from Henry County have attended the USA Games and the World Games. Athletes Joel Evans, Matt Knowles and Scott Leone (unified partner) are set to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in aquatics and tennis.
“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, coaches and the financial support of our community,” said Nash. “Divergent Cleaning Services held a fundraiser for us that made our attendance at the State Fall Games possible. We rely on such community support to provide our athletes with the necessary tools to succeed.”
Henry County’s Special Olympics team will compete again in the State Winter Games in January 2022. Any special needs athlete ages eight and up can compete in Special Olympics training and competition. Athletes must attend eight weeks of training prior to qualifying for the State Games.
For more information on Henry County’s Therapeutic Recreation Division, contact Nash at 770-288-7290.
