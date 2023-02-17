...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
From left are Woodland High School Principal Purvis Jackson, STAR Teacher Kelly Vigon, STAR Student Emmanuel Gardner, STAR Student Judah Prisk, STAR Teacher Heather Skelton, and Creekside Christian Academy High School Principal Cynthia Temple.
McDONOUGH — Two Henry County high school students are sharing the title of STAR student this year.
Emmanuel Gardner from Woodland High School and Judah Prisk of Creekside Christian Academy tied for the top SAT score among public and private high school students. Both were honored during a ceremony last month hosted by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
Both were accompanied by their chosen STAR teacher. Gardner chose Kelly Vigon, while Prisk selected Heather Skelton. All will move on to regional competition in Newnan on March 21. The state competition will be held on April 24 in Duluth.
The STAR students emphasized the key role their dedicated STAR teachers played in their success, while both teachers felt challenged by and drew inspiration from their ambitious STAR students.
“The first time I met Ms. Vigon was at our open house, and I knew that she would be someone who had an everlasting impact on me. She’s always there to support me and encourage me with any of my goals,” Gardner said.
“Normally, the teacher is the one who challenges the student, but for me, Judah has challenged me to grow in my craft and my career to be the best I can be to serve my students,” said Skelton.
STAR students are named at all public and private high schools. Awardees must have the highest SAT score and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of the class based on grade-point average.
In the future, Gardner plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to major in aerospace engineering, while Prisk is strongly considering Georgia Institute of Technology to major in mathematics.
Created in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has recognized nearly 29,000 students and their teachers from around the state.
The Henry County STAR students and teachers are as follows:
• Bible Baptist Christian School: Reagan Trotter (student) and Sarah Kiel (teacher)
• Community Christian School: Maggie Kent (student) and Cindy Balsam (teacher)
• Creekside Christian Academy: Judah Prisk (student) and Heather Skelton (teacher)
• Dutchtown High School: Kayla Dang (student) and Ansley Hughes (teacher)
• Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy: Miller Doerr (student) and Judith Lockhart (teacher)
• Eagle’s Landing High School: Omotara Tiamiyu (student) and Claud Spinks (teacher)
• Hampton High School: Nil Patel (student) and Brandon Garrison (teacher)
• Locust Grove High School: Christopher Hiett (student) and Shashank Dakur (teacher)
• Luella High School: Tristian Pope (student) and Matthew Ezeh (teacher)
• McDonough High School: Maya Blair (student) and Uriel Richardson (teacher)
• New Creation Christian Academy: Ian Ebaugh (student) and Bonnie Gardner (teacher)
• Ola High School: Luke Olden (student) and Emily Gardner (teacher)
• Stockbridge High School: Kody Mitchell (student) and Bala Thevar (teacher)
• Strong Rock Christian School: Ben Davis (student) and Marsha Sanders (teacher)
• Union Grove High School: Euan Ham (student) and Ashleigh Eidson (teacher)
• Woodland High School: Emmanuel Gardner (student) and Kelly Vigon (teacher)
