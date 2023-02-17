022223_HDH_Stars.jpg

From left are Woodland High School Principal Purvis Jackson, STAR Teacher Kelly Vigon, STAR Student Emmanuel Gardner, STAR Student Judah Prisk, STAR Teacher Heather Skelton, and Creekside Christian Academy High School Principal Cynthia Temple.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Two Henry County high school students are sharing the title of STAR student this year.

Emmanuel Gardner from Woodland High School and Judah Prisk of Creekside Christian Academy tied for the top SAT score among public and private high school students. Both were honored during a ceremony last month hosted by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

