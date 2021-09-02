STOCKBRIDGE – Building has been halted in a Stockbridge subdivision due to non-compliance on the part of the developer, Henry County officials announced Thursday.
The Henry County Building Department issued a stop work order for the Broder Farms subdivision development late last month over the planning and zoning conditions, which the county said are not being met.
Commissioner Bruce Holmes with the Henry County Board of Commission said that he put several conditions on the subdivision, including a requirement that the homes being built consist of brick on all sides. He said on a recent drive through the area he noticed the finished homes were not in compliance with that condition.
“I have never approved during my entire time on the Board of Commissioners any residential or commercial developments in District 5 that weren’t all brick, including Broder Farms. I’m not sure how this condition was removed from the resolution. Further I even confirmed verbally that the exterior would be 100% brick during the BOC meeting on the evening this project was approved,” Holmes said.
Then issue of non-compliance was brought to the attention of the county’s Building Department, who issued the stop work order.
“When it comes to protecting our citizens and their property values, I will continue to stand with my community protecting them from low-end development,” Holmes said.
City officials said work will not continue until all of the zoning conditions are met on the project.
