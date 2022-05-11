McDONOUGH – John “Jay” Travis, an economics and AP macroeconomics teacher at Luella High School, has been named a 2022 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Council on Economic Education.
Each year, GCEE honors an outstanding K-12 classroom teacher who has contributed to economic and personal finance education through their excellent teaching skills.
For the last 21 years as a social studies teacher, Travis has tried to make every lesson he teaches fun, interactive and engaging to help students understand and connect with the concepts being discussed.
He has designed themed units around Star Wars to demonstrate how supply and demand shapes a market, a “Fast and Furious” FOREX game in which students buy and sell cars with different currencies to understand the dynamics of currency fluctuations, a game where students build products with Legos that represent the factors of production, and many others. Students look forward to coming to class to learn.
His main goal, he said, is to prepare students for life beyond high school.
“To me, the most rewarding thing is knowing that my students are able to use what they learn to make good decisions and make the world a better place,” Travis said.
The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps teachers teach economics and personal finance in the public and independent schools of Georgia. With numerous grade-level-specific teacher workshops, classroom materials, competitions and programs like the Stock Market GameTM, GCEE helps teachers prepare students for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision-makers in a globally interdependent world. For more information about GCEE, please visit www.gcee.org.
