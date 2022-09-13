091722_HHD_TrafficStudy.jpg

Transportation Planning Director Sam Baker discussed a proposed traffic impact study during the Board of Commissioners Sept. 7 meeting.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough.

Construction of the proposed lanes is slated take place from 2026 through 2031.

