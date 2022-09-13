McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough.
Construction of the proposed lanes is slated take place from 2026 through 2031.
According to GDOT, traffic flow will be better north of exit 216 after the completion of the commercial vehicle lanes, as stated in a public information open house in December 2020.
Transportation Planning Director Sam Baker said the main objective of the study is to verify GDOT’s findings on the county’s end and to devise a plan on what the county should do considering the truck-only lanes ending at a highly busy location in the center of Henry County.
“These two trucks-only lanes will come to an end at a very, very busy location in central Henry County at State Route 155. North of State Route 155 on I-75, the trucks will be forced to merge into the general-purpose lanes,” Baker said.
Baker explained a 1-mile area around the intersection of I-75 and State Route 155 (exit 216) will be closely examined to study the land use and transportation in this area and anything Henry County should consider in light of the commercial vehicle lanes terminating at this location. In addition, the study will perform three different scenarios of computer simulation of traffic flow on I-75 north between exit 216 and exit 227.
“The first one will be the current traffic flow without the commercial vehicle lanes constructed; number two, what will traffic flow be like with the commercial vehicle lanes as being planned; and the third scenario, what will the traffic flow be like on I-75 from State Route 155 up to I-675, if those commercial vehicle lanes were extended farther north to I-675,” Baker said.
Several commissioners agreed the study was needed.
Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell expressed her concerns on where the proposed lanes would end and agreed that the study is much needed.
“I’m very concerned about where the lanes end. I’m concerned about the traffic that we already have and the traffic that we are going to be expecting to have as the truck traffic continues to increase out of the Port of Savannah. This is a much needed study so that we have data to make our case to GDOT as well as the Atlanta Regional Commission,” said Harrell.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson said he needed more information before supporting the study.
“I would like to know what GDOT has before we start studying what they’ve already completed,” said Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.