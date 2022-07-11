McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commission will hold three meetings to discuss the county’s millage rate with the public.
The meetings are required by law when property owners will pay more in taxes as compared to the previous fiscal year.
When the board approved the FY 2023 budget in May, Financial Services Director David Smith said it was built based on the current 12.733 millage rate. Because the county’s tax digest increased an estimate 13.38%, property owners will pay more in taxes in 2023.
The millage rate, or property tax rate, means for every $1,000 of assessed value, homeowners will pay $12.733.
In order to maintain the same level of taxes paid in 2022, a rollback of the millage rate would be required which the county is not expected to do.
Meetings will be held at the Henry Count Administration Building, 140 Henry Parkway in McDonough on the following schedule:
• July 19 at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• July 26 at 9:30 a.m.
The BOC is expected to adopt the FY 2023 millage rate on July 26.
