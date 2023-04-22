...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
On Jan. 4, 2023, the Henry County Board of Commissioners issued a one-year moratorium on new multi-family developments, and in the meantime, is working to update its Unified Land Development Code.
The updates to the multi-family housing land development code apply to new townhomes, horizontal multi-family/cluster houses, and apartments/condominiums.
In a presentation to the County Commission on Tuesday, April 18, Interim Assistant Director Kamau As-Salaam said current standards for multi-family housing are “vague or non-existent.”
He said because of the current standards, it contributes to more rezoning for multi-family developments and inconsistent expectations of builders and developers. He added that even with the development code updates, most future multi-family developments will have to go through rezoning.
The lack of standards also leads to a lack of quality for current multi-family zoning districts, which were zoned without conditions, he said.
The code updates cover a wide variety of issues, but As-Salaam pointed out that at new apartment complexes, security cameras will be required and registered with the Henry County Real Time Crime Center.
“We think that will be an asset to the county,” he said.
As far as trailer parks, he said there are some mobile home parks in the county without standards or oversight.
“If we can put cluster housing or townhomes in these districts instead, it will increase the quality of life of the surrounding area,” he said.
In a story published in The Henry Herald in January, Planning and Zoning Director Toussaint Kirk said as the county continues to experience a rapid increase of such developments, they have increased traffic in the county, which has put a burden on public safety services. He added the moratorium will also allow the county to get further ahead on road widening projects to help address traffic concerns.
Also in January, County Manager Cherie Matthews explained the moratorium will also allow county staff to get better control on the number of apartments and townhomes built in the county.
Other presentations from the Tuesday, April 18 meeting:
— An update from Everside Health on the enhanced services, new staffing, and utilization at the Henry County Wellness Center.
— A discussion to amend the Unified Land Development Code about the regulation of stormwater management facilities.
