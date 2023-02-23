McDONOUGH — As the first African American general manager in the 60-plus year history of the Henry County Water Authority, Tony Carnell took over for his mentor Lindy Farmer at the end of 2021. In honor of Black History Month, he reflected on his first full year as the chief executive of the Authority and the significance of his hiring.

Carnell is a Henry County native, a product of Henry County schools, and a professional engineer by trade who worked his way up to lead one of the most accomplished water utilities in Georgia.

