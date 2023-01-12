McDONOUGH — Henry County’s water authority brought home three industry awards.
The end-of-year Laboratory Symposium & Expo of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals was held on Jekyll Island last month.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening which may also produce severe wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
McDONOUGH — Henry County’s water authority brought home three industry awards.
The end-of-year Laboratory Symposium & Expo of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals was held on Jekyll Island last month.
The HCWA won the GAWP Water Distribution System Platinum Award, the Collection System Platinum Award and the Laboratory QA/QC Award.
The Collection System Platinum Award for achieving a quantitative score of 95% or higher, for at least five consecutive years, on the annual review of its sewer system. The HCWA has reached this milestone for 11 consecutive years. Winners of the GAWP Water Distribution System Platinum Award score 95% or higher on the annual review of its water system.
Finally, the Water Distribution System Excellence Award is given to those utilities who “operate in an outstanding manner.”
“I’m so honored to have dedicated, experienced staff to keep our Water Authority at the top of the industry, time and time again,” said Tony Carnell, HCWA general manager. “The Platinum Awards and Laboratory Award are not easy accomplishments. The combined experience and team effort among our employees have proven to be Platinum worthy, and I congratulate the members of our staff who were a part of this great accomplishment.”
Some of your favorite movie stars, icons, and hit franchises return in 2023. Stacker lists the noteworthy movies, both big and small, premiering this year. Click for more.50 movies to get excited about in 2023
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.