011423_HDH_WaterAwards.jpg

The HCWA staff receives the utility’s 2022 GAWP Water Distribution System and Collection System Platinum Awards, as well as the GAWP Laboratory QA/QC Award, to wrap up the awards program year during the GAWP Fall Conference. Pictured (left to right): General Manager Tony Carnell, Tara Brown, Scott Sage, Al Gardner, Cliff Sims, Cliff Hardin, and Ray Sanders.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Henry County’s water authority brought home three industry awards.

The end-of-year Laboratory Symposium & Expo of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals was held on Jekyll Island last month.

