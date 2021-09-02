McDONOUGH — As the longest tenured chief executive of a water utility in the state of Georgia, Lindy Farmer has seen the Henry County Water Authority grow from a small, rural system to a major metropolitan utility. Along that journey, he’s led the authority’s pursuit of excellence, and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals has taken notice.
During the recent GAWP Annual Conference & Expo in Savannah, the state’s water industry recognized Farmer with the William J. Greene, Jr. Award for outstanding service to the American Water Works Association and the Georgia Section.
The William J. Greene Award is presented annually to a leader in the water industry in Georgia who has demonstrated extraordinary loyalty to and support of AWWA through leadership and administration, as well as by encouraging participation in the Georgia Section of AWWA and in other activities that contribute substantially to the success of the Association and advancement of the industry.
Eric Osborne, HCWA water production manager, can attest to Farmer’s commitment to encouraging his managers and staff to learn and grow through participation in professional associations and continuing education.
"Without the support and encouragement of our senior management, which allows participation in trade organizations such as GAWWA and GAWP, we would not have access to valuable training and resources, and we would not be one of the leaders in Georgia water and wastewater services," Osborne said.
Farmer joined the HCWA as general manager in 1982, so he will soon eclipse 40 years of work experience as the head of the authority. In addition to winning the William J. Greene Award most recently, Farmer is a GAWP Life Member, as well as being inducted into Life Membership of the AWWA in 2018. He also is a past recipient of the Southeast Regional Award of Merit from the Association of Safe Dams Safety Officials.
Under Farmer’s leadership, the authority has won countless facility and system awards, most recently the GAWWA Plant of the Year Award for the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant, which is a three-time selection as Georgia’s Water Plant of the Year. Tussahaw also received the GAWP Platinum Award this spring for 14 consecutive years of 100% permit compliance, meaning the facility has not had a permit violation since it came online in 2007. The HCWA Towaliga Water Treatment Plant also is a past GAWWA Plant of the Year Award recipient, bringing home this honor in 2015 and most recently in 2019.
One of the honors the HCWA has received that Farmer says he is most proud of is the Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Award the Authority won in 2016, because it reflected the role and reputation the utility has in his home community.
Whether making a positive impact on the industry or in his community, Farmer said it’s an honor to be recognized by peers and neighbors for his dedication to serving others.
“The water industry has been very good to me, my family, and my fellow employees at the authority, and I’m honored to be recognized with the William J. Greene Award because it reflects my love for what we do for the community and for the water profession in Georgia,” he said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to work with the leadership we have on our board and have had on past boards, as well as the talented staff we have among our ranks. It’s been a team effort for us to grow from a small system to a model water utility in the state.”
