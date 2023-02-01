McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority’s annual art contest is accepting submissions from all Henry students, K-12.
This year’s theme is “Why do you love water?”
The goal is to challenge students to illustrate the many ways they use water daily, to include why they love it and why it’s so important to conserve and protect the earth’s valuable resource.
Submission deadline is Feb. 9. Winners will be announced the following week.
Winners in each of four age group categories will receive gift cards of $100, as will a teacher who is selected via a raffle, with each teacher receiving one raffle ticket for every student participating from their class. The four groups of contestants will be divided into elementary school grades K-2 and 3-5, middle school grades 6-8, and high school grades 9-12.
The parameters and rules of the HCWA art contest include:
• One entry per student.
• Artwork must be an 11 x 17 sized poster.
• Only original artwork will be accepted.
• An entry form must accompany the artwork.
• The illustration can be made with paint, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, but not with graphic design.
Artwork will be accepted at the HCWA headquarters by mail or drop off, Monday-Friday, during the office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Feb. 9.
Contestants should submit (mail or drop off) artwork to Lindsey Sanders, HCWA Environmental Compliance Coordinator, at the Authority’s address – 1695 Highway 20 West in McDonough, GA 30253.
Posters/illustrations will be judged on creativity and representation of the importance of water conservation and protection. The winning artwork will be featured in the HCWA quarterly Currents customer newsletter, as well as on the authority’s social media platforms.
Entry forms are available on the Authority’s website at www.hcwa.com, and teachers, parents, or students can contact Lindsey Sanders at lindsey.sanders@hcwa.com for more information.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
