McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority is hosting a Community Shred Day Saturday, April 30.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HCWA Headquarters, 1695 Ga. Highway 20 West in McDonough.
Acceptable items include:
• Office Paper
• Manilla Folders
• Hanging File Folders
• Office Paper with Paper Clips and/or Rubber Bands
Items not permitted are:
• Jumbo Binder Clips
• Glass
• Report Covers
• Plastic
• Styrofoam
• Cardboard
• Newspapers
• Plastic Protectors
• Clothing
• X-rays
• Microfilm/Microfiche
• Electronics
