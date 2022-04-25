Shredder.jpg

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority is hosting a Community Shred Day Saturday, April 30.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HCWA Headquarters, 1695 Ga. Highway 20 West in McDonough.

Acceptable items include:

• Office Paper

• Manilla Folders

• Hanging File Folders

• Office Paper with Paper Clips and/or Rubber Bands

Items not permitted are:

• Jumbo Binder Clips

• Glass

• Report Covers

• Plastic

• Styrofoam

• Cardboard

• Newspapers

• Plastic Protectors

• Clothing

• X-rays

• Microfilm/Microfiche

• Electronics

