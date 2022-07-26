McDONOUGH — A unique type of summer school was in session recently at the Henry County Water Authority as the utility hosted its first Citizen Academy.
The 2022 HCWA Citizen Academy participants took part in three classes covering topics that included an introduction to the HCWA water system, from water supply to treatment and distribution; the HCWA wastewater system, from collection and conveyance to treatment; as well as insights about the HCWA administration, field operations, capital projects and more.
In addition, the Citizen Academy participants learned lessons in water conservation, proper disposal of fats, oils, and grease, watershed protection, environmental stewardship and additional lessons in water/wastewater public education.
Since water is one of the community’s most precious natural resources, HCWA officials saw the Citizen Academy as an opportunity to teach the public how to protect, provide and preserve it.
“We had a great first Citizen Academy, and it was so refreshing to have our participants really take an interest in what we do, while showing such appreciation for our work as water professionals,” said Lindsey Sanders, HCWA Environmental Compliance coordinator. “These citizens were very enthusiastic and attentive, and they were an awesome group to work with.”
To graduate from the inaugural 2022, participants completed three evening classes, with dinner provided, in addition to taking two private tours of both the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant and the Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility.
The third and final tour featured a visit to the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center in Locust Grove, which included a “floating classroom” boat trip around the Long Branch Reservoir for an up-close look at the authority’s water supply and critically important community assets.
For their time and effort, graduates received a class T-shirt to commemorate their completion of the inaugural event, as well as a free Fishing Permit at HCWA Reservoirs for one year, HCWA swag and water conservation and FOG prevention items.
According to authority officials, the goal of the academy is for local citizens to learn where their water comes from, how the HCWA operates, and why it’s important for them to become advocates for water conservation and stewardship.
HCWA General Manager Tony Carnell notes that he and members of his staff came up with the idea of hosting a Citizen Academy after participating in a similar event put on by the Henry County Fire Department, where authority officials learned more about the relationship between the water utility, water supply and pressure, and the Fire Department’s role in firefighting and public safety.
“I always thought it’d be advantageous for us to do something similar, because what we do as a water utility is more than we can share at one event,” Carnell said. “Our Citizen Academy afforded us an opportunity to increase public knowledge of all that we do, especially in terms of safety, treatment, and water quality testing, while also helping us recruit individuals who might want to pursue a career in the water profession as a result of this experience. This (Citizen Academy) is one of the best ways to inform the public of our role in the community.”
For more information on the HCWA Citizen Academy, including photo galleries of the tours during this year’s event, visit the HCWA website at www.hcwa.com. For those interested in participating in next year’s Citizen Academy, contact organizer Lindsey Sanders at lindsey.sanders@hcwa.com.
