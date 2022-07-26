McDONOUGH — A unique type of summer school was in session recently at the Henry County Water Authority as the utility hosted its first Citizen Academy.

The 2022 HCWA Citizen Academy participants took part in three classes covering topics that included an introduction to the HCWA water system, from water supply to treatment and distribution; the HCWA wastewater system, from collection and conveyance to treatment; as well as insights about the HCWA administration, field operations, capital projects and more.

