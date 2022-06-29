McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority recently hosted a Kids Fishing Derby at the Long Branch Reservoir.
Of the 226 anglers, Tamara Carnell won for first catch award and Hailey Adams reeled in the biggest catch of the day.
Summer Fishing
HCWA customers and Henry County residents can fish at the Tussahaw Reservoir and Upper Towaliga Reservor Wednesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the last weekend in November.
To fish the reservoirs, residents must have an active reservoir permit in addition to a fishing license. The cost is $45 and can be purchased at the HCWA Headquarters, 1695 Ga. Highway 20 West in McDonough.
For more information about fishing or use of reservoirs, visit www.hcwa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.