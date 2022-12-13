McDONOUGH — With the first official day of winter approaching on Dec. 21, the Henry County Water Authority is encouraging its customers to weatherize their homes, while offering a few weekends for them to enjoy winter fishing when that work is done.
The Tussahaw Reservoir – the only one of the five HCWA reservoirs that is open this winter – Jan. 13-15 and Feb. 10-12. To fish the Tussahaw Reservoir, anglers must obtain a Reservoir Use Permit for $45 at the authority’s headquarters, located at 1695 Highway 20 West in McDonough, during operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens with disabilities, senior citizens, and military active duty or veterans can purchase a permit for $25. The 2023 regular HCWA fishing season will begin the first weekend in March.
Permits are good for an entire calendar year from the date of purchase, and those holding a permit can bring one guest with them for free. Reservoir customers and guests must sign a waiver/release form and adhere to all rules and regulations established by the HCWA and Georgia Department of Natural Resources for fishing on Georgia waters, and they must possess an active Georgia Fishing License.
The public can access the Tussahaw Reservoir, which has a boat ramp and accommodations for citizens with disabilities, through the public use area located at the end of Collins Way off Peeksville Road.
This winter, the HCWA is encouraging customers to weatherize their homes, especially exposed water lines and irrigation systems, to prevent leaks or pipe bursts as a result of freezing temperatures.
Some simple water-saving weatherization tips for residents and property owners include:
• Insulate exposed pipes, with wraps or tapes available at home improvement stores, especially those that pass through unheated spaces and the outdoors.
• Consider adding or supplementing insulation to water heaters.
• Drain irrigation systems, since the tips of sprinkler heads and portions of sprinkler systems often continue to hold water, even when inactive.
• Disconnect garden hoses from all outdoor water faucets (spigots), allowing water to drain completely, and store hoses in a place with consistent (warmer) temperatures.
• If an outside faucet is not frost free, find the shut-off valve on the pipe that feeds that faucet and turn it off; then, turn the outside faucet on and let it drain completely. Spigot covers also can help protect outdoor faucets from freezing temps.
• Winterize air conditioning units as well, insulating exposed pipes and hoses (after cutting the power to the outdoor condensing/compressor unit); consider an AC unit cover, too.
• Remove window air conditioning units and insulate those areas accordingly.
• Clean gutters, so winter rains and melting snow can drain.
• If you wake up on a particularly icy morning and you do not have water inside your home, you may have a frozen pipe. Once the sun comes out, the line will thaw on its own; but, if you are leaving the property for the day, make sure that all faucets in the house are turned off to prevent possible water damage when the line thaws.
• When leaving the home or office for an extended period, turn the temperature down to 55 degrees to prevent problems such as frozen air conditioner lines.
• Should a pipe burst due to freezing or under any other circumstances, always know how to shut off the main water line servicing the home or property.
For more information on water conservation and wise water use, visit www.hcwa.com.