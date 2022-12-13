Fishing1.TIF

McDONOUGH — With the first official day of winter approaching on Dec. 21, the Henry County Water Authority is encouraging its customers to weatherize their homes, while offering a few weekends for them to enjoy winter fishing when that work is done.

The Tussahaw Reservoir – the only one of the five HCWA reservoirs that is open this winter – Jan. 13-15 and Feb. 10-12. To fish the Tussahaw Reservoir, anglers must obtain a Reservoir Use Permit for $45 at the authority’s headquarters, located at 1695 Highway 20 West in McDonough, during operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens with disabilities, senior citizens, and military active duty or veterans can purchase a permit for $25. The 2023 regular HCWA fishing season will begin the first weekend in March.

Recommended for you