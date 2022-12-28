McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county.
Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
HCWA officials said they are experiencing water demands that exceed “the highest volume days in the middle of summer when customers are watering lawns and enjoying the outdoors.”
HCWA crews are on call 24/7 and have been working overtime since Christmas Eve checking and inspecting water mains and lines within its distribution system to identify any potential leaks, as well as responding to the high number of customer calls for help to turn the water off at their respective properties.
Authority officials are asking citizens to report any instances of water leaks visible along roadways or rights of way, from fire hydrants or any other points of the HCWA distribution system.
“We were reaching a point where we were losing more water than we could produce and distribute, which speaks to the urgency of the system’s condition due to the combination of extreme weather events and subsequent customer leaks,” says Tony Carnell, HCWA general manager. “We suspect that the number of customers impacted by water leaks and water loss is significant, as we have fielded calls from all over the county and from neighboring jurisdictions.”
The HCWA is continuing its search for any potential leaks within its system – with a recent update from the field showing only one minor leak, which has been repaired – while responding to customer requests for assistance with turning off their water.
“We have alarms through our new AMI water meter technology that alert us when a customer is experiencing a spike in usage, which gives us an indication there may be a leak, so we can notify them,” Carnell said. “In addition, we were seeing an unusual drop in our storage tank levels from data coming in from our SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), which monitors all points of our system.”
Conditions (and leaks) could continue with warmer temperatures in the forecast, as water lines continue to thaw further.
The water authority offers several winterization tips for customers at www.hcwa.com; however, temperatures must be above freezing, and pipes must be completely thawed, before most of these preventative measures can be taken.