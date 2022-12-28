123122_HDH_WaterLeaks.jpg

The Henry County Water Authority continues to repair water leaks and busted water lines throughout the county.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county.

Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.

