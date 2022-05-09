McDONOUGH — The HCWA recently completed its Customer Service Satisfaction Survey to receive feedback on how the utility might serve its customers better. In doing so, the authority awarded gift cards to 11 winners of a special drawing among all who completed the survey.
More than 1,600 customers participated in the survey asking customers about a number of topics, ranging from their preference of bottled water vs. tap water, their opinion on the quality and reliability of HCWA water service, their assessment of the professionalism and courtesy of the HCWA customer service staff, the ease of understanding billing and making payments.
Some of the results of the survey include an almost equal preference for bottled water vs. tap water or filtered tap water. Approximately 83% of respondents rated the quality of HCWA tap water as good or excellent, and many customers stated they drink bottled water primarily for its convenience, according to authority officials.
As for the professionalism and courtesy of the HCWA Customer Service Department, 81% of customers surveyed rated their performance as good or excellent, while approximately 77% of those surveyed noted their most recent interaction with HCWA Customer Service was good or excellent.
Since the HCWA has made strides to make payment options for customers more convenient, more than 93% of customers noted the ease of making payments is good to excellent. In addition, nearly 94% of customers rated the ease of understanding their monthly bill as good or excellent.
Additional questions from the survey gathered feedback from those who may be facing financial hardships, in addition to a rating of HCWA public use areas.
Overall, 96% of HCWA customers surveyed graded the reliability of their water service from the Authority as good or excellent.
To create an incentive for customers to participate in the survey, the authority offered a random drawing among all participants for gift cards for 11 lucky winners. Ten of those selected from the drawing of Survey participants each received a $50 gift card, in addition to one grand prize winner receiving $500.
The winners of the HCWA Customer Service Satisfaction Survey drawing are:
• Lawvigneaud Harrell – Grand Prize Winner
• Cheri Green
• Kima Whipple-Jackson
• Michael Revak
• Jennifer Hyde
• Angie Collins
• Sophia Thompkins
• Sandy Middleton
• Chandra May
• Tenille Partlow
• Jimmy Jones
HCWA staff have been analyzing the data collected, with plans to report these results to the HCWA Board of Directors during their upcoming May meeting.
