McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority’s 2021 Water Quality Report has been released.

The report’s purpose is to educate the community on what’s in their drinking water, why and if it’s safe to drink.

According to the report, the authority is in compliance with all regulatory requirements for drinking water safety with no violations of the water quality standards in the last year.

“We are pleased to provide the annual results of our Water Quality Report to the public, to assure them that we are providing the cleanest and safest possible drinking water for their benefit,” said Lindy Farmer, HCWA general manager. “While this past year was especially challenging to operate during the pandemic, our dedicated water professionals made sure that our water kept flowing and our customers could count on this essential service for public health.”

The lab-tested water report results indicate that “detected amounts of any potential contaminants are well within the limits allowed by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, in accordance with federal guidelines of the Safe Drinking Water Act enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” according the HCWA officials.

Potential contaminants for which regulatory agencies require testing include those categorized as organic, inorganic, or microbiological, or as the result of disinfectants or disinfectant by-products used in the drinking water treatment process. The Henry County Water Quality Report also outlines the treatment technologies and processes used by the HCWA in its water system operations to assure continuous production and distribution of safe drinking water.

Water Quality Reports became a regulatory requirement of public water utilities following the 1996 Amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act. The intent of these annual reports is to increase the public’s “right to know” about the nature and contents of their drinking water.

To view the complete report, visit www.waterqualityreport.hcwa.com/report.pdf.