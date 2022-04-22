McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority recently hosted 40 students for the utility’s Youth Leadership Class.
The group visited the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant and Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center. Activities included a lesson on the water industry that covered sewer collection and treatment and safe drinking water.
A tour of the Tussahaw Plant was given, followed by completion of a service project at the outdoor center. Students learned how to clean and prepare Cubihatcha’s community garden as well as pollinate and plant areas on the ground.
“It’s always a great opportunity to educate our youth about the value of water and to provide our future leaders with the tools they need to help protect the environment,” said Lindsey Sanders, HCWA environmental compliance coordinator. “Engaging Youth Leadership Henry in that conversation and then showing them how to take action at our Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center made for a very productive day.”
Youth Leadership Henry is a leadership program for high school sophomores, sponsored by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of Youth Leadership Henry is to identify emerging leaders, bring them together in an atmosphere conducive to the free exchange of ideas, and provide them with an enlightening educational experience.
“The Youth Leadership Henry students had a great time visiting the Tussahaw Water Plant and Reservoir, as well as the Cubihatcha Center, for their Water Resource and Community Work program day,” said Lyndsay Theado, chair of Youth Leadership Henry. “As the saying goes, ‘Our children are our future.’ So, by knowing the importance of keeping a safe, sustainable water source for our community to stay healthy and thriving, they now are more knowledgeable of the important role everyone plays in our ecosystem. We thank the Henry County Water Authority for their time and hospitality for our group to visit and learn so much.”
