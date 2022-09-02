McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Crosswalk Ministries USA Inc. is one of 59 organizations across the state to receive a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.
The $6,000 in grant funds will go to support Crosswalk Ministries, ARTreach 180 program, an evidence-informed arts-based after school program offered to high-risk students in middle and high schools in the county.
Executive Director Donise Mathis said the money will help with needed supplies and allow for the expansion of art projects as well as hire a drama teacher.
“Our students develop so many skills through the arts like independence, social and emotional behavior, mastering new skills, how to pivot in life, and how to make choices and the freedom to do,” Mathis said.
She said it also allows students to positively express themselves and to finish what they start.
ARTreach 180 has been around since 2010. The program accepts an average of 48 students per school semester on a referral basis only.
Mathis said their program has been significantly successful in reducing the number of students who reoffend.
“We’re at 4%, much lower than the national average of 70%,” she said. “The grants and low recidivism rates encourage us and let us know we’re doing something right,” she said.
The Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to judge and review the eligible applications received. Following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, the panelists are made up of GCA Council members, fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, and citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge.
“Georgia’s arts industry supports the health of our communities, employs tens of thousands in cities and towns of all sizes across the state, and enhances our daily lives and experiences,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our arts organizations are constantly creating, innovating, and flourishing as sources of inspiration for our communities. We are pleased to distribute funding that will contribute to the vitality of our state.”
