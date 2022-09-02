McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Crosswalk Ministries USA Inc. is one of 59 organizations across the state to receive a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The $6,000 in grant funds will go to support Crosswalk Ministries, ARTreach 180 program, an evidence-informed arts-based after school program offered to high-risk students in middle and high schools in the county.

