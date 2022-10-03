McDONOUGH — Ferst Readers of Henry County is hosting its third annual online Character Contest to raise money to purchase books for local preschoolers.
Ferst Readers is an organization that provides one book per month until the age of 5 to children born at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Since founded in 2005, 7,389 children have been reached. The annual Character Contest aids the nonprofit in providing the books.
This year, through October on Facebook and Instagram residents can vote for their favorite character from the 11 characters. The cost is $10 per vote. There is no limit on the number of votes a person can submit.
“All the funds raised from this fun competition will go to purchase books for preschool children in our community,” said Doris Griffin, chair of the Henry County Community Action Team. “We are currently sending an age-appropriate book every month to about 1,750 children under 5 years old, with the intention of promoting readiness for learning when they enter kindergarten. Statistics show that children who are not reading on grade level by third grade are more likely to fall behind in school and perhaps not even graduate. ”
This year’s participants are:
• Dodie Cason of Heritage Bank and Main Street McDonough as Tweedle Ee Dee Girl from “We Walk Through the Forest”
• County Manager Cherie Hobson-Matthews as Mirabel from “Encanto”
• Destiny Williams, director of Youth and Family Ministries at McDonough Presbyterian Church as Madeline from the story book series
• Deanna Gregory, Community Development officer at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta as Rapunzel
• Jay Connelly, trauma director at Piedmont Henry Hospital, as Captain Jack Sparrow
• Shaquin Thomas of Soul to Table Catering as Barbie
• George Jeburk, president of the board of Community Gardens of Henry County, as the Urban Gardener
• Anita Thomaston, STEM educator, as Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
• Cindy Arnold as Amelia Bedelia from the book series
• Brandie Craig of McDonough Junior Women’s Club, One Hope Wine and Lennar Homes, as Bea, the Pirate Princess, from the story book.
There is also a mystery contestant this year appearing as “Bigfoot Belle,” who just might be unmasked at the end of the competition.
Griffin said the organization has a number of children on their book waiting list. Funds raised will help add more children on the mailing list. She said it costs $36 per year to send books to each child.
“The winner of this contest gets bragging rights, but the real winners are the children who receive books,” Griffin said.
Those who would like to can make a donation on the Ferst Readers of Henry County website or mail a check to 1001 Florence McGarity Drive, McDonough, 30252.
