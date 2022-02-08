McDONOUGH — Henry County’s fire and police departments are hiring.
Fire Department
The fire department is accepting applications for Firefighter Recruits through April 22. Those interested in applying should visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/henryga.
Applicants will receive a follow up email to take a written test. Practice tests are available for purchase at www.publicsafetycompass.com/. Select the FF-EL study guide.
If you pass the written exam, applicants must pass the physical agility test, which potential recruit will have to complete in under seven minutes. To view the agility test, visit https://vimeo.com/529282222/6a508c42fd.
If those tests are successfully completed, applicants will be required to participate in an interview, undergo a physical and psychological exam and pass a local and national background check.
Once the hiring process is complete, recruits will attend Fire and AEMT Academy for 44 weeks. You will be paid while attending the academy.
Benefits include health, dental and accidental insurance; retirement; paid vacation and sick leave; paid holidays; Georgia State Firefighters Pension Fund; overtime; in-house AEMT and paramedic programs; 457 deferred compensation plan.
For more information about the Henry County Fire Department, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Fire-Department.
Police Department
The Henry County Police Department is hiring non-certified officers. Starting pay is $37,702.59 for police recruits while attending the academy.
Academy graduates will earn $43,435.24.
Employee benefits include:
• Four 10-hour shifts with three consecutive days off
• Assigned take home car (30 miles from county line)
• Opportunities for off-duty or part-time jobs
• Competitive health care plans
• Opportunity to join specialized divisions/units
• Paid leave
• Gold’s Gym membership package
Those wishing to apply should fill out an application online at www.co.henry.ga.us or contact the HCPD Recruiting Division at 770-288-8334.
