McDONOUGH — The map redrawing Henry County districts for the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education was approved in the state House and Senate on Thursday, Feb. 17 and is now awaiting the governor’s signature.
The Senate approved the new district map on Feb. 14 and the House on Feb. 17.
Sponsored by Senators Emmanuel Jones and Brian Strickland and Rep. Demetrius Douglas, the new map swaps Districts 2 and 5. District 2 is now in the northern portion of the county extending south along the Clayton County border. The new District 5 decreased in size due to population and sits in the central and western portion of the county.
District 1 grew in size extending through the southern area of the county and west to the Clayton County border. Districts 3 and 4 also shrunk in size.
As a result of the changes Commissioner Bruce Holmes will not be eligible to run as District 5 representative because he no longer lives in the district. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Senator Jones said the population growth in the county required a change in the districts.
He said the new map “fairly reflects the shifting and changing population. There was a very big shift in population.”
Senator Strickland said he and Jones worked to keep the political balance the same.
“We preserved the two rural seats in the county and left the others the same politically,” he said.
In 2010, 203,922 people lived in Henry County. The ideal size of each district was 40,784.
The 2020 consensus revealed the county had grown to 240,712 residents creating an ideal district size of 48,142 people.
In November, former County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter predicted that, based on population, the new map would look a “whole lot different.”
Redrawing is done by the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office every 10 years following the census to balance population shifts within the county.
Typically input is given by the county delegation as well as local boards affected by the changes.
In this instance, the Henry County BOC was not part of the redrawing after the board failed to approve a resolution presented during the Nov. 16, 2021 meeting that would have given them a voice in the changes.
Jaugstetter explained in November the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office would likely not discuss the redrawn map with the BOC unless the Henry County Legislative Delegation asked them to communicate with the board.
“This is the best way to get you in the ballgame,” he said to the board in November. “The resolution just says we want to be involved. I think the earlier you say it, the better. The longer you wait, the less likely you will be involved.”
Commissioner Dee Clemmons said she thought it was the right thing for the board to work to together to have a voice, but added she didn’t want to rush approval of the resolution.
Holmes said the board needed to have discussions and presentations before the board signed the resolution. He requested someone from the reapportionment office give the board a presentation.
The board opted to table the measure on Nov. 16, 2021, stating they needed more time.
The resolution appeared on the Nov. 3, 2021, agenda, but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum when Clemmons, Holmes and Commissioner Vivian Thomas did not attend the meeting.
The same scenario played out on Nov. 30.
The resolution did not appear again on any of the following BOC agendas.
The new district map takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
