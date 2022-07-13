McDONOUGH — The old saying "It’s gets worse before it gets better" will soon apply to the intersection at State Route 20 and Turner Church Road in McDonough.
The intersection will be fully closed from July 18-25 for the construction of a roundabout.
The improvement is part Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V project list. County officials awarded the $1.9 million project in May 2021 to Quality Construction by McLeRoy Inc. of Zebulon.
The intersection is expected to reopen on July 25 at 5 a.m.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said detour signs will be in place directing motorists to State Route 81 and State Route 212.
According to GDOT, roundabouts can be safer and a more efficient alternative to traditional intersections by reducing the number of crashes and serious injuries or deaths by 78% to 82%. Though they require drivers to slow down, GDOT officials note they can reduce congestion by reducing delays that come with traditional traffic lights.
To follow the progression of the project visit www.cleargov.com/georgia/henry/county/projects/967/state-route-20-@-turner-church-road.
Residents can also search all SPLOST and Transportation SPLOST projects in the county by visiting www.cleargov.com/georgia/henry/county/projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.