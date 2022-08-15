McDONOUGH — United States Chess Federation National Master Chris Chambers won the Henry County Parks and Recreation Chess Summer Open last month. Tyson Willis followed with a close second place finish. Will Abbott, 13, won the youth division while fifteen-year-old Becket Harp took runner-up.

The eight-hour tournament featured 62 competitors from across the Southern Crescent competing in a five-round bout that tested skill, knowledge, and speed. Thirty-one students from ages 10 to 18 competed in the youth division. Seventeen-year-old Gracie Sims was the only student to compete in the adult division.

