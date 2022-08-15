McDONOUGH — United States Chess Federation National Master Chris Chambers won the Henry County Parks and Recreation Chess Summer Open last month. Tyson Willis followed with a close second place finish. Will Abbott, 13, won the youth division while fifteen-year-old Becket Harp took runner-up.
The eight-hour tournament featured 62 competitors from across the Southern Crescent competing in a five-round bout that tested skill, knowledge, and speed. Thirty-one students from ages 10 to 18 competed in the youth division. Seventeen-year-old Gracie Sims was the only student to compete in the adult division.
“The chess tournament was a lot of fun,” said Abbott. “I’m happy I finally have something to show for all the time I put into playing chess. The competition was tough.”
The Summer Open was Henry County Parks and Recreation’s 5th chess tournament since November. Abbott’s father, Rob, won the Winter Open in January.
“My son and I really appreciate the Henry County Parks and Rec chess tournaments. We both like chess, and now, we have regular competition to prepare for and compete in,” said Rob Abbott. “Our whole family was there supporting Will. The tournament was very well-run, and we had a great time.”
The Summer Open is part of a larger chess program created by Henry County Parks and Recreation to address the community desire for more accessible, inclusive programming that does not focus on athletics.
In addition to the five tournaments held since December, Parks and Rec offers free chess classes in summer day camp, the afterschool program, virtually via Facebook Live, and at multiple community locations.
“Chess is a game that almost anyone can play,” said Thomas White, Special Events coordinator for Henry County Parks and Recreation. “People can start at any point in their lives. They don’t need prior training or lessons. They just need a willingness to learn and a desire to play.”
Following the July 30 tournament, the United States Chess Federation certified White as a club tournament director, allowing Parks and Recreation the ability to host nationally recognized rated tournaments.
Parks and Recreation’s next tournament, the Chess Fall Open, will be Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Registration is open to the public at www.hcprd.org and click on the Register Online button.
