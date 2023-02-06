020823_HDH_SpellingBee.jpg

Carter Whiteside, a fifth-grader at Impact Academy, won the district’s 2022-2023 Spelling Bee.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — A new top speller has been crowned at Henry County Schools.

Carter Whiteside, a fifth-grader at Impact Academy, won the district’s 2022-2023 Spelling Bee held last month at the HCS Performing Arts Center.

Recommended for you