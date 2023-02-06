McDONOUGH — A new top speller has been crowned at Henry County Schools.
Carter Whiteside, a fifth-grader at Impact Academy, won the district’s 2022-2023 Spelling Bee held last month at the HCS Performing Arts Center.
Whiteside persevered through 21 rounds of competition, correctly spelling words such as “vacuousness,” “osteopath,” “exaggerate,” and “rejuvenate,” before being declared the winner after spelling “infrared.”
A 9-year-old whose expected age-based grade level is third, Whiteside is taking fifth-grade courses in all subjects except math, where he is currently excelling in Honors Algebra I.
“This is my 31st year as an educator, and I have never had a student like Carter,” said Impact Academy Principal Steve Thompson. “He is an exceptional student in so many ways and is learning well beyond his expected grade level.
“He really thrives in math, where he is in a classroom with 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds and is one of the top students in the class. His fellow students in that class accept him as a peer, really embrace him and are in awe of his ability to analyze, synthesize and solve complex algebra problems. It is a beautiful classroom environment.”
Whiteside bested 40 other school champions representing the district’s elementary and middle schools. In addition to spelling, the competition included a vocabulary round in accordance with guidelines from the Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee.
Rounding out the top-four spellers were Alexis Walker, a seventh-grader at Stockbridge Middle School; Josiah Thompson, a fifth-grader at East Lake Elementary School; and Abisak Lian, a fourth-grader at Ola Elementary School.
All four of these students will represent Henry County Schools in the GAE Region 5 Spelling Bee at Edwards Middle School in Conyers on Feb. 25.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
