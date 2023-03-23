McDONOUGH — The Central Georgia EMC Foundation has awarded $3,000 to Henry for Music Inc.
Henry for Music Inc. serves students in Henry, Clayton, and Fayette counties and accepts donations of used musical instruments, refurbishes them and donates them to a student in need.
Founder and President Jerry Hesselink said the grant funds will be used to “aid in meeting the demand of elementary students being taught music to then enter into the seven new middle school orchestras during the school year 2023-24.”
Henry for Music Inc. enables students to participate in music programs by easing the financial barriers preventing instrument rental or purchase, Hesselink added.
Central Georgia EMC Foundation officials said they are proud to support an organization that helps students follow their passion of making beautiful music.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up.
