McDONOUGH — In May 2021, Henry County was allocated $45 million in COVID-19 relief funding through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The one-time federal stimulus is to be paid in two installments.
Henry County has received the first installment of $22.7M. Funds may cover costs from March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024. Funds must be obligated to designated areas by Dec. 31, 2024, and all funds must be expended with all work performed and completed by Dec. 6, 2026
According the Henry County officials, the goal of the local government is to utilize the ARPA funds to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents and businesses by providing immediate recovery needs and creating a long-term investment for the county’s future.
Henry County is now seeking feedback from residents, businesses, and community organizations about their priorities for use of these funds. Citizens are encouraged to complete a short survey on how they should like to see ARPA funds used in the county.
Citizens are urged to weigh in the top six priorities that are most important for Henry County, ranging from expanding COVID testing, financial assistance and program funding.
To take the survey visit the Henry County website at www.henry.co.ga.us or visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ghdgUkv2KkCamPJOICr6x8a0gBj8GjxOufbqmM3XAn1UNjRLS0IxNFdLM0tFOUVNVTc2NkZBRkNLVC4u
