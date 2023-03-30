Harold Cooper.jpg

Harold Cooper

COVINGTON — Henry County’s human resources director is one of two finalists for the county manager position in Newton County.

Harold Cooper was named a finalist for the position Monday night following a closed session meeting of the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The other finalist is Lucinda Babers, who is deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C.

