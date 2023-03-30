COVINGTON — Henry County’s human resources director is one of two finalists for the county manager position in Newton County.
Harold Cooper was named a finalist for the position Monday night following a closed session meeting of the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The other finalist is Lucinda Babers, who is deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C.
Under Georgia law, at least 14 calendar days must elapse from March 27 before Newton County can vote on the final selection.
The candidate selected will succeed interim county manager Jarvis Sims, who was hired last January but whose contract was renewed only through March.
According to Cooper’s resume, he has served as Henry County’s HR director since 2019 where he, in conjunction with the county’s director of Financial Services, oversees a personnel budget of $167 million. He has also spearheaded two Classification and Compensation analyses and implementation of the Employee Policies and Procedures Manual.
Prior to becoming HR director in Henry, Cooper served as assistant director of HR in the county, deputy HR director/employee relations manager for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, as a special agent in charge for the Georgia Department of Human Services, and as an employee relations officer for Atlanta Public Schools.
"With the majority of my leadership experience in the government sector, I believe I am ready to take on the duties of a county manager," Cooper wrote in his application letter. "A servant leader, coupled with a strong network of professional and educational attributes, my vision for Newton County lies in bridging the workforce and the community."
Cooper earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Morris Brown College and a master’s degree of science in public administration from Saint Thomas University. He holds a mediation certification through the Georgia Commission of Dispute Resolution. His HR experience includes management and supervision of employment and training divisions, employee relations, policy and performance management programs, EEO, HR legal and regulatory compliance programs.
Babers, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the same position last year, previously served as the deputy director of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
In her application letter, Babers said that in her position with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure she has overseen 3,372 employee positions, $651 million in operating funds, and $1.97 billion in capital funding. "... DMOI agencies consistently operate within budget while collecting over $500 million in revenue for the city," she wrote. "Therefore, my skills would also benefit Newton County's outcomes which require financial expertise and business acumen."
Prior to her roles in D.C., Babers served in several positions at Amtrak and also served in the military. According to the DC.gov website, she holds a master of science in business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.
In an apparent reference to her previous application for the county manager position, Babers wrote: " ... due to a change in my family circumstances, I now can adjust my salary requirement to meet Newton County's budget."
