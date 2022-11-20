McDONOUGH — All in the name of raising money for Hands of Hope, several Henry County entities competed against each other for the top spot.
But only one could be named winner of the Hands of Hope Kickin’ It Charity Kickball Tournament — and it was the Henry County Water Authority.
The tournament raised $25,000 for the clinic that offers medical, dental and mental health care to uninsured or underinsured adult residents of Henry County.
Participating teams included:
♦ Henry County Board of Education
♦ Henry County Government
♦ Henry County Public Safety
♦ Henry County Judicial Team
♦ Henry County Sheriff’s Office
♦ City of Locust Grove
♦ Piedmont Henry Hospital
♦ Piedmont Henry Security Team
♦ Stockbridge City Council
♦ Stockbridge Police
♦ The Women’s Center
“I’m so grateful for all of the support we received from the movers and shakers of the county, because it shows how much people care about the Hands of Hope Clinic,” said Amanda Reeves, Hands of Hope Clinic executive director. “Not everyone can afford to go to the doctor, so we have some in our community who don’t have any other means to obtain health care services other than through our clinic.”
Sewer Line Maintenance Manager Tara Brown, who assembled the water authority’s team, said her team will enjoy the bragging rights for the rest of the year.
Team Captain Brock Biles said “it was awesome to see all of the other county offices and teams here representing their respective organizations in support of such a great cause.”
Stockbridge Council woman Yolanda Barber was instrumental in bringing the tournament fundraiser to fruition.
She said the idea was twofold — to raise money and bring awareness to the clinic.
“Although our fundraising efforts have concluded from this event, it is my hope that (everyone) will continue to spread the word about the amazing work of Hands of Hope Clinic, its administrative team, as well as the phenomenal medical professionals who make tremendous sacrifices by volunteering their time, expertise and efforts to meet the needs of those who are uninsured and/or underserved, with medical, dental, and mental health counseling services, during these challenging times,” Barber said.