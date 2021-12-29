McDONOUGH — The Henry County NAACP is hosting a weekend of service celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The weekend will kick off Jan. 15 with a prayer breakfast starting at 9 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 397 Racetrack Road in McDonough.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 10 and under. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/henry-county-naacp-weekend-of-service-community-celebration-tickets-221720731677.
A peace march parade will be held on Jan. 17 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. The cost to participate in the parade is $25. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/henry-county-naacp-weekend-of-service-community-celebration-tickets-221720731677.
A free youth celebration will follow the parade at 11:30 a.m. at the PAC.
For more information, visit www.henrycountyganaacp.org.
