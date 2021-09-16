McDONOUGH — The Henry County Branch of the NAACP is hosting an online virtual summit title Teenagers and the Law.
The online event will be held on Sept. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will feature several panelists:
• Che Young, juvenile court judge
• Cheryl Reddick, school counselor
• Darius Patillo, Henry County district attorney
• Darryn Green, Security Director of Rockdale County
• Dexter Sands, high school principal in Spalding County
• Shaquel Alexander, Clayton County police officer
• Jarvis Braxton, Fairburn police officer
To join the virtual session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84821479685?pwd=NGFHT2hla0pHMk5pQXlqueEiejNWZz09.
The meeting ID is 848 2147 9685 and the passcode is 940002.
All are invited to attend.
