McDONOUGH — Henry County Parks and Recreation is sending the summer season off in style with a Goodbye Summer Party Aug. 6.
The event is open to kids of all ages and will feature wet inflatables, challenges, face painting, music and sand art.
The free party will be held at the Jason T. Harper Arena, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.hcprd.org or call 770-288-7300.
