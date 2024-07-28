Henry PD Warns Of Skimming Scam

HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Police Department is warning shoppers there have been reports of skimming devices being fraudulently installed on self-checkout terminals inside local businesses.

The cards that are being targeted do not have chips and can only be used by swiping the magnetic stripe, the HCPD said. One example of this type of card is an EBT/SNAP Card.

