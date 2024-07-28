The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Spalding County in west central Georgia...
Fayette County in north central Georgia...
Northeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia...
Northern Pike County in west central Georgia...
Western Henry County in north central Georgia...
Southern Coweta County in west central Georgia...
Clayton County in north central Georgia...
* Until 930 PM EDT.
* At 843 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Conley to near Sandy Creek to near Grantville,
moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Newnan, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree
City, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Riverdale, Hampton, Tyrone, Morrow,
Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Senoia, Grantville, Lake City, Luthersville,
Brooks, and Moreland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has
passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free
at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
