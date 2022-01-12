STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man suspected of fraud.
On Sept. 13, a man was recorded on video depositing a $40,000 fraudulent check at the Bank of America ATM at 5505 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge.
After the account was opened, approximately $27,000 was withdrawn from the account.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. M. Gleason at 770-288-8265 or call the non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
Tips, videos and photos can be texted to the department at 770-220-7009.
